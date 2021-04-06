ROAD Tops One Day Volume of $89,544.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $460,292.79 and $89,544.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00267482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00112203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017096 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

