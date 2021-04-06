Robbins Farley LLC Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 31.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.50. 108,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,589,197. The company has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.45. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.