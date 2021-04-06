Robbins Farley LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Intel comprises 2.2% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

