Robbins Farley LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Comcast comprises 2.4% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

