Robbins Farley LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 2.5% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

