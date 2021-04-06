Robbins Farley LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.6% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $220.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.87.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

