Robbins Farley LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.6% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $319.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.11 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

