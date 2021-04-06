Robbins Farley LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. 3M makes up 2.6% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

