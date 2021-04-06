Robbins Farley LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Starbucks accounts for 2.6% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

