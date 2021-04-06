Robbins Farley LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

