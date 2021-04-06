Robbins Farley LLC Purchases Shares of 25,532 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Carter’s accounts for approximately 2.4% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carter’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

