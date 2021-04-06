Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 324.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $328.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.14. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

