Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $346.24 and last traded at $344.82. Approximately 31,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,474,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

