ROOBEE Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.09 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $2.09 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00015913 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00364989 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002212 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

