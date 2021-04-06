Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.78.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $414.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $303.29 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.