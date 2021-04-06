Roth Capital Boosts VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $10.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VTSI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 4,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. VirTra has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.87 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

