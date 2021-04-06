Router Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $14.28 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $14.28 million and $1.12 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00012342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.00750600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,001,717 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

