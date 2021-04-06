Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAI. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.41 ($82.84).

ETR:DAI opened at €75.34 ($88.64) on Tuesday. Daimler has a one year low of €25.75 ($30.29) and a one year high of €76.28 ($89.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.18.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

