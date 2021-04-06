Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

AZRE stock remained flat at $$27.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

