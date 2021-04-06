Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.25. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

