Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSBC. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 141,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,403. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.