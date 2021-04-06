Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Jason T. Liberty Sells 34,778 Shares

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RCL stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,211,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

