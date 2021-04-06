Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

RDSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,425 ($18.62) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a market cap of £111.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,474.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,288.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.34%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.