Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

RGLD traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. 11,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a one year low of $91.10 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

