RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 5%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.67. 1,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,139,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on RES. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,725,229.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850 over the last 90 days. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPC by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPC by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 215,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RPC by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

