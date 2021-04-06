RPS Group (LON:RPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.80

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.80 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 203613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on RPS Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of £266.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.28.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital.

