RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $684.00

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 684 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 682.60 ($8.92), with a volume of 315630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681.80 ($8.91).

The company has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 678.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 618.47.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

