RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $618.47

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 618.47 ($8.08) and traded as high as GBX 683.60 ($8.93). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 681.80 ($8.91), with a volume of 2,857,023 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 678.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 618.47.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

