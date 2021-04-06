RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $58,389.76 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $54.02 million and $233,263.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $58,389.76 or 0.99881838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003208 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 925 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

