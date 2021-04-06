RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €55.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.