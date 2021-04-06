Ruler Protocol (RULER) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $335.05 or 0.00571855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $205,060.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00106381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.62 or 0.00784460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,387.30 or 0.99653462 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

