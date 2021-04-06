Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $338.13 on Top Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $338.13 or 0.00586946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1.26 million and $200,653.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00270801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00746671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

