Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

