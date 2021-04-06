Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Rush Enterprises worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 58,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

