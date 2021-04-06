RXR Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Quiet Period Will End on April 13th

RXR Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:RXRAU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 13th. RXR Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During RXR Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:RXRAU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. RXR Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

About RXR Acquisition Corp. Units

There is no company description available for RXR Acquisition Corp.

