Ryo Currency Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $500,989.28 and $4,066.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,445.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.71 or 0.03625107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.00410533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $653.95 or 0.01118906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00448802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00469156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.00321425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003516 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,720,518 coins and its circulating supply is 28,603,206 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.