S.Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $941,745.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One S.Finance token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $90,052.24 and approximately $941,745.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.00750600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

