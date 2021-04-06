Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2379 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of SBR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. 687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,102. The company has a market cap of $454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.