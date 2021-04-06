SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

SFQ has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.26 ($16.77).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €12.75 ($15.00) on Tuesday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €4.00 ($4.71) and a 12-month high of €13.40 ($15.76). The company has a market cap of $578.78 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.33.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

