SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00008338 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $234,647.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.00750600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011548 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 452,983 coins and its circulating supply is 425,841 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.