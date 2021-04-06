Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and $2.67 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

