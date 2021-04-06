Safe (SAFE) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $65,420.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002048 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

