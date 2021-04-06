SafeCapital (SCAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $969.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $144,964.95 and approximately $969.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 524% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001480 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

