Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares during the period. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $31,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 644.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.