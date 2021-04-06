SafePal Price Reaches $2.93 (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00005081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $317.27 million and $61.15 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About SafePal
SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
