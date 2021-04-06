Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Sage Therapeutics worth $22,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

SAGE opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

