Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 492,795 shares.The stock last traded at $79.88 and had previously closed at $77.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,045,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.