Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 46.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.92.

SAIA traded down $7.77 on Tuesday, hitting $231.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.46. Saia has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 159,865 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

