Sakura Bloom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60,150.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $767,587.44 and approximately $60,150.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $837.40 or 0.01432456 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

