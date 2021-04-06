salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day moving average of $233.45. The stock has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

